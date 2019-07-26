Watch - here's where Leeds United will face Cagliari this weekend Sardegna Arena. Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Leeds United travel to Serie A outfit Cagliari on Saturday evening for their final pre-season fixture ahead of the new Championship campaign. Take a look below as we check out the Sardegna Arena ahead of this weekend's clash in Sardinia. Luke Ayling injury update as Leeds United squad flies out to Sardinia for Cagliari Calcio clash