'Villa were lucky': How the national media viewed Marcelo Bielsa's incredible decision in Leeds v Aston Villa Marcelo Bielsa's decision to allow Aston Villa to equalise soon after Mateusz Klich's opener has dominated the national headlines - but do they agree or disagree with the Argentine? Click and scroll through the pages to see how the national media and pundits alike have reacted... 1. Daily Star - Harry Howes The incident proved Bielsa respects the English game and is not the win at all costs machine the spygate debacle painted him as. other Buy a Photo 2. Daily Telegraph - Jason Burt It is a grey area. Bielsa was praised for his sportsmanship, with that praise led by Villa manager Dean Smith, and it was a remarkable gesture because he did not have to do it. other Buy a Photo 3. Arsene Wenger I would like to say 'thank you' to Marcelo Bielsa. It's a remarkable gesture. They are playing to come up to the Premier League and there is something at stake. It's totally remarkable and the whole world has to watch that. Getty Buy a Photo 4. Dean Saunders The rules are clear if its a head injury you kick the ball out straight away to stop the game. If its not a head injury, play on until the referee blows his whistle. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4