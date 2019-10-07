Video appears to show Leeds United fan being struck by police officer as Met Police release statement

Have your say

Metropolitan Police have released a statement after a video surfaced on social media of a Leeds United fan appearing to be struck by a police officer.

The footage, posted on Twitter, showed fans being told to move back by officers following the 2-1 defeat.

Fans have reacted with anger at the footage, with many calling the measures to control fans excessive.

Metropolitan Police said in a statement they were aware of the video.

The matter has been referred to the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards for review, police confirmed.

The force said: "Police are aware of a video circulating following the Millwall vs Leeds Utd match at The New Den on Saturday, 5 October showing an altercation between a police officer and a supporter which took place after the match had concluded.

"The footage is a limited capture of an incident in which a large group of people attempted to force their way past officers who were managing crowd control as part of a pre-planned policing operation following the football match.

"We are working to establish the full circumstances of what took place.

"To that end, the matter has been referred to the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards for review.

"There were no arrests in relation to this specific incident.

"There were three arrests as part of the policing operation:

"1 x criminal damage;

"1 x coin throwing;

"1 x section 4 Public Order."