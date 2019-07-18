Victor Orta hails Marcelo Bielsa continuity with Leeds United set on key players

Victor Orta has revealed his belief that continuity will be key for Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa this season at Elland Road.

United's sporting director has overseen a busy transfer window so far at first-team level with five major ins and outs completed.

Leeds have been bolstered by the arrival of Helder Costa, Jack Harrison and Ben White while Pontus Jansson and Jack Clarke left West Yorkshire on a permanent basis.

The latter, though, immediately returned to LS11 from Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan deal while Manchester City forward Harrison also rejoined for a second term.

The Whites are well under way in their pre-season preparations with Marcelo Bielsa's senior squad split between the club's tour of Australia and Thorp Arch.

Speaking at a fans event in Perth on Wednesday, Orta reiterated the club's belief that continuity will be key and keeping Bielsa was crucial to United's plans for the forthcoming season.

The Spaniard maintained his confidence that midfielder Kalvin Phillips will remain at Elland Road - despite reported interest from the Premier League - with contract negotiations underway to extend his current deal past 2021.

Orta also said he expected forward Kemar Roofe, who is now into the final year of his current deal, to remain at the club alongside goalkeeper Kiko Casilla following his arrival from Real Madrid in January.

It was also revealed that playmaker Samuel Saiz is closing in on a permanent switch away from England which will see him remain in Spain after a loan spell with La Liga side Getafe.

United's sporting director, though, remained bullish in his stance that stability this summer has provided a strong platform for the coming Championship battle with Bielsa taking charge of his second season in English football.

"Continuity is our value for next season," Orta told BBC Sport.

"This is the reason we decided to continue with the great manager we have. We also decided to have continuity with the core of the squad that we think can be necessary for us.

"We are in a high-level performance. Each detail, each millimetre is important. When you are really close to something and you don't get it, you can take two roads.

"You can think about the chance you lost, or think about the one in front of you. We have decided on the second one. When you look back, you can't advance.

"Marcelo has the same feeling we have. He believes we can achieve the goal everyone involved in Leeds wants."