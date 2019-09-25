Victor Orta believes Leeds United are better equipped to deliver promotion 'city deserves' but avoiding repeat of last season's injury problems is key

Victor Orta says this season's Leeds United squad is stronger than the one that narrowly missed on promotion last season, but avoiding injury trouble will be key to achieving their ambition.

The Whites' director of football has been in Madrid this week for the World Football Summit, discussing Leeds' summer transfer policy and the balancing act between staying within Financial Fair Play boundaries and building a side capable of delivering on the club's Premier League dream.

He is convinced that the business they did in the off season, bringing in loanees like Ben White from Brighton, Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal and Helder Costa, a loan signing from Wolves who will become a permanent addition next summer, has upgraded the squad.

“We need to keep the same goal with financial restrictions. We need to keep the goal of promotion," he said in an interview with offthepitch.com after addressing the summit's delegates in a round table discussion.

“After the summer transfer market we are really happy that I think we improved the squad, keeping the economical restrictions. This is not really easy with the politics of loans but the situation we needed to assume this summer.

"With the rules of financial fair play we cannot afford a permanent transfer, but we are really happy if you can make good loans it can be a good strategy. And in the past a lot of teams have been promoted with a good loan policy.

"[Promotion] is our goal. The city deserves, the fans deserve.”

Another 'need' for Leeds, if they are to finish the 2019/20 campaign celebrating, revolves around the availability of players for Marcelo Bielsa.

Injury problems were costly last season.

Strikers Kemar Roofe and Patrick Bamford both spent time on the sidelines, creative force Pablo Hernandez, experienced defenders Liem Cooper and Luke Ayling and box-to-box midfielder Adam Forshaw all missed several weeks, while Gaetano Berardi was absent for a significant chunk of the season.

“For me one of the keys of this season is about health," said Orta.

"If we don’t have any injuries I think we can fight for promotion.

"Last season we had a lot of injuries and even arrived to the last part of the season with chances.”

During his participation in a panel that discussed transfer trends in Europe, Orta said the repetition of what they got right last season was an important part of Leeds' strategy this season, along with warding off bids for important players like Kalvin Phillips.

He also extolled the virtues of using data to the club's advantage and highlighted the role a scouting department plays in building a club.

"The big difference in modern football is information, everyone has it and the important thing is to transform it into useful knowledge for the club," he said.

The sports director of Leeds said that "there should not be a roof in the scouting department" of the clubs, while considering that now "looking for players with 16 years is perhaps too late."

“If a CEO in a club invests in the scouting department they can build a new club, not only for buying or selling, but creating a philosophy, create identification with the fans.

“Investment in a scouting department never has a ceiling. You can change the reality of the club in respect of this situation.”