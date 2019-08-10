'Unfortunate' Leeds United fans warned of delays on M621 towards Elland Road

Leeds United fans have been warned there are delays on the M621 heading towards Elland Road on Saturday morning.

Highways England tweeted that there are delays from Junction 3 on the M621 from Leeds city centre heading towards the stadium.

Drivers and football fans have been advised to add extra time for their journeys.

A very cheeky spokesman fo Highways England who is clearly not a Leeds fan (or maybe has just been a Leeds fan for a very long time...) said: "For those of you unfortunate enough to be heading to #EllandRoad to see @LUFC there are delays on the #M621 from J3 #LeedsCityCentre heading towards the stadium.

"Please allow extra time for your journey before kick off."

