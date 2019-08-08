Tom Pearce makes deadline day switch from Leeds United to Wigan Athletic

FULL back Tom Pearce has left Leeds United to join Wigan Athletic on transfer deadline day for an undisclosed fee.

Pearce joined Leeds from Everton in 2014 and went on to make ten senior appearances for the Whites after progressing through the ranks at Thorp Arch.

The defender then joined Scunthorpe United on loan in January, making nine outings for them last term.

The former England under-20s international was initially expected to move to Barnsley but the 21-year-old instead joins Wigan on a three-year deal for a fee thought to be in the region of £300,000.