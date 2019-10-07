Three arrests made in police operation at Leeds United vs Milwall clash

Have your say

Three people were arrested during an operation at the Leeds United vs Milwall match, police confirmed.

-> Video appears to show Leeds United fan being struck by police officer as Met Police release statement

The Whites lost the match 2-1 on Saturday October 5.

Met Police confirmed one person was arrested for criminal damage, one for coin throwing and one for a public order offence during the police operation at the match.

The arrests come amid a video surfacing which appears to show a Leeds United fan being struck by a police officer.

Footage showed a large group of people attempting to 'force their way past officers who were managing crowd control as part of a pre-planned policing operation following the football match' according to police.

However, Met police confirmed no arrests were made as part of the specific incident.

The matter has been referred to the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards for review, police confirmed.

The force said: "Police are aware of a video circulating following the Millwall vs Leeds Utd match at The New Den on Saturday, 5 October showing an altercation between a police officer and a supporter which took place after the match had concluded.

"The footage is a limited capture of an incident in which a large group of people attempted to force their way past officers who were managing crowd control as part of a pre-planned policing operation following the football match.

"We are working to establish the full circumstances of what took place.

"To that end, the matter has been referred to the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards for review.

"There were no arrests in relation to this specific incident.

"There were three arrests as part of the policing operation:

"1 x criminal damage;

"1 x coin throwing;

"1 x section 4 Public Order."

Leeds United went down to 10 men in the first half after a controversial red card for Beradi, which the club plan to appeal.

Last season, the home fixture against Milwall cost the most to police - with £103,184 spent on the operation.

A total of 318 officers policed the home fixture in the 2018/19 fixture, eclipsing any other match during the season.

The match, on the 30th of March, also cost Leeds United over £47k towards costs.