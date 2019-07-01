This is who Ben White is and why he could be a key signing for Leeds United

Leeds United have completed the signing of Ben White on a season-long loan from Brighton and Hove Albion - but who is he?

The defender's arrival could be the first of many this week after a quiet start to the summer for Marcelo Bielsa.

So - here is everything you need to know about the Whites soon-to-be new addition:

Key details

Age: 21

Height: 5 foot 11 inches

Nationality: English

Position: Central defender/ right-back

His time at Brighton so far

The Poole-born man worked his way up the youth ranks at Brighton and has made two appearances for the first-team - both ending in victories.

Those outings followed in the EFL Cup in 2016, playing his part in a 4-0 win over Colchester United and 4-2 victory at Oxford United.

In the first half of the 2018/19 season, White, while featuring in the under-23s, was an unused substitute in Albion's 1-0 defeat at Burnley in the Premier League in December.

Loan spells and playing against Leeds United

White spent the entire 2017/18 season on loan at League Two outfit Newport County, where he was virtually an ever-present member.

In his 51 appearances in total - including a 2-1 FA Cup win over Leeds - White provided a noticeable five assists scored his first senior goal against Barnet.

White then made the step up to League One in the second half of last season with Peterborough United, who narrowly missed out on the playoffs.

He returned to the south coast with a further 15 senior outings under his belt and another career goal that followed in a 2-0 win at home to Southend United.

What has been said about him in the past?

Former Brighton manager Chris Hughton hinted in January that White was on the cusp on the first-team - only for competition for places to increase.

Hughton said: "He’s someone who we’ve had around the first-team squad for the first half of the campaign, but with competition for places increased with the return of Dan Burn from Wigan, this gives him the chance to go out and play regular football at a level higher than he experienced last season.”

What will he bring to Bielsa's side?

White provides a versatile option to Bielsa's defence given he is comfortable in a central defender or as a right-sided player.

Injuries to the centre-back area caused immense problems for Leeds in the latter stages of last season, so he undoubtedly provides cover and competition.

Despite only being aged 21, White does offer some experience with over 70 Football League appearances to his name - albeit it in League One and Two.