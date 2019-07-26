This is when tickets will be on sale for Leeds United's first home game against Nottingham Forest

Leeds United has released details about when tickets will go on sale for the club's first home game of the season.

The Whites will take on Nottingham Forest in their first Sky Bet Championship home game of the 2019/20 season on Saturday, August 10 at 12.30pm at Elland Road.

And the club has now revealed that the first tickets for the match - a Category A game - will go on sale next week.

Tickets will be available for Gold Members only from Monday, July 29 at 9am, online, via the Leeds United Call Centre and from the West Stand Ticket Office.

And the general sale for tickets will take place on Monday, August 5, subject to availability.

Gold Member rules

The club has said that 2019/20 Gold Members will be able to buy one ticket per membership.

In a statement, Leeds United added: "Season Ticket Holders will be unable to buy additional tickets for the fixture during the Gold Member sale date.

"In the event that tickets are remaining following the Gold Members priority period, we will look to release those to 2019/20 Home Season Ticket Holders, who may apply to purchase one additional ticket at 9am on Friday 2nd August."

The club also said it is not accepting any group booking requests for the fixture.

The Leeds United ticket Call Centre can be contacted on 0371 334 1992.

