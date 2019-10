With the popular video games releasing its latest version last week, we have decided to delve deeper into the statistics side - starting with the ever-controversial club worth. Scroll and click through the pages to see how FIFA 20 has valued each Leeds United and their Championship rivals...

1. Luton Town (24th) Club worth according to FIFA 20: 4,500,000 Getty Buy a Photo

2. Charlton Athletic (23rd) Club worth according to FIFA 20: 6,300,000 Getty Buy a Photo

3. Barnsley (22nd) Club worth according to FIFA 20: 6,300,000 Getty Buy a Photo

4. Millwall (21st) Club worth according to FIFA 20: 10,800,000 Getty Buy a Photo

View more