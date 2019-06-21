"They are always with us" - Kalvin Phillips unfazed by Bristol City start with Leeds United support

Kalvin Phillips says he's unfazed by an away start to the 2019/20 Championship campaign for Marcelo Bielsa's side, citing the Whites fans as a key factor.

United were handed an opening weekend trip to Bristol City on Sunday, August 4 with kick off set for 16:30 in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Leeds will begin their preparation for the season ahead on Monday, when they return to Thorp Arch for the start of pre-season training.

Phillips, though, believes it won't make much of a difference at Ashton Gate once August rolls around knowing that he and his team-mates will be backed by the usual support.

"I don't think it matters," he told LUTV.

"I think we'll put on a good performance wherever we go, like we did last season.

"Whether we play away or at home, the supporters are always with us so I think we'll do a good job."

He added: "We played very well against Bristol last season, they like to play football and attack the teams they come up against.

“We’re looking forward to it and hopefully we can get off to a good start.”