The Wolves video that will get all Leeds United fans excited about the arrival of Helder Costa

Marcelo Bielsa was vying for the signature of Helder Costa - and this video shows exactly why.

Costa was announced as Leeds United's fourth summer signing this afternoon on a season-long loan deal, which will become a permament one next summer.

His arrival has been met with a huge amount of excitement and optimism for the winger who played such a significant part in Wolves' promotion to the Premier League, one year ago.

In that title-winning campaign for the Molineux-based club, the Portuguese star netted five times - including one against Leeds (of course) - and provided six assists.

Showcasing his popularity among the Wolves fans as well as capturing his best goals and assists, if this video has anything to go by, Leeds fans have every right to get excited.

Sit back and enjoy the video above, which gives everyone an idea of what is to come...