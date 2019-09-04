The thirteen Leeds United players set for international action and how and when you can watch them

The games involving United's players begin on Thursday and run through until next Tuesday. Lee Sobot looks at who is in action and when - in chronological order - and how you can watch them.

1. Ryan Edmondson Kicks things off with England's Under-19s who have a home game against Greece on Thursday (3pm) and play Germany away on Monday (4pm).

2. Kun Temenuzhkov Away with Bulgaria's under-21s who face Estonia away on Thursday (3.30pm) before hosting Russia on Tuesday (6.30pm).

3. Jamie Shackleton On duty alongside Whites team-mate Jack Clarke for England's under-20s who host Holland on Thursday (7pm) and visit Switzerland on Monday (6pm).

4. Jack Clarke Joining Shackleton with England's under-20s - Holland at home on Thursday (7pm) followed by Switzerland away on Monday (6pm).

