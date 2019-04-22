The stat that gives Bielsa hope, Cooper absence and breaking the Griffin Park tradition - 5 things you need to know ahead of Leeds United's clash with Brentford

Have your say

Missed any of the build-up ahead of Leeds United's trip to Brentford? Here's what you need to know ahead of kick-off.

1 - Cooper expected to miss Griffin Park clash

Following Good Friday's 2-1 defeat to Wigan, Marcelo Bielsa confirmed Liam Cooper was expected to miss the trip to Brentford.

The Whites captain has been an instrumental player in the heart of defence under the Argentine this season.

Cooper was a miss for Bielsa against the Latics with the defence struggling to hold the pace of striker Gavin Massey at bay.

Gaetano Berardi is set to step in again at Griffin Park with United's leader sidelined still with a muscular problem.

2 - The stat that gives Leeds hope...

United have lost twice in a row just once this season.

A major part of the Whites promotion push has been their ability to bounce back from defeat.

Seven wins, two draws and one loss have followed 10 of United's defeats so far - and they need another response to their 11th if they are to continue their quest for a spot in the automatic promotion places.

3 - But one that takes it away...

Traditionally Griffin Park has been a difficult hunting ground for Leeds throughout the years.

United have made nine visits to Brentford since 1950, and have returned winless in each and every one of them.

Easter Monday would be a perfect time to break from tradition in the capital for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

4 - What Bielsa has said...

“Do you think that we needed motivation to play today’s game?” said Bielsa in the aftermath of Good Friday’s loss to Wigan.

“You get the motivation from the moment and from what is at stake.

“Of course we were motivated and of course we will have motivation in all of the games that we are going to play.

“We did not lose today’s game because of a lack of motivation. That’s why I don’t want to make an analysis. The elements of the analysis doesn’t condemn us, the result condemns us.

“Because any criticism that you could make, the development of the game, the analysis of the game would have neutralised any criticism. But we lost the game.

“You have games that you just have to win.

“And if you lose the game, explanations are useless.

“I am very sad, but I am full of motivation and I’m ready to work again immediately in these games.”

5 - What Thomas Frank has said...

“On the ball, we still need to try and dominate," the Brentford boss said.

“Against Leeds it’ll be different because they’ve got more high pressing and more man marking, so that’s a difficult thing.

“We know that when they’re on the ball they’ll try to dominate us more and be more flexible. I think that game will be a more open game.

“It would be fantastic to play a top game with a top performance and hopefully get the win.

“When we are on it – we drew 1-1 with them at Elland Road earlier this season – we played a top game and deserved to win.

“That’s not a problem to play a top game and a top performance.

“Whether we’ll win or not, we don’t know. That’s the luck.”