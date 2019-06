Leeds United were handed a trip to Salford City in the first round of the Carabao Cup, with none other than six ex-Manchester United players owning the League Two outfit.

Former Red Devils players David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Ryan Giggs, Gary and Phil Neville all own shares in the club - and has fate would have it, the Whites were drawn out to make the trip to Moor Lane to take on their side in August. Here's what fans had to say...