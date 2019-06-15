The previous 13 Leeds United home kits - which one is your favourite?

We've looked back through the Whites' previous 13 home kits - which could give us a rough idea of what we can expect from the new kit for the upcoming season. Which is your favourite? Please let us know in the comment box below...
View more
Leeds United are yet to unveil their home kit for the 2019/20 season - but perhaps they can take inspiration from some of these past kits.
We've looked back through the Whites' previous 13 home kits - which could give us a rough idea of what we can expect from the new kit for the upcoming season. Which is your favourite? Please let us know in the comment box below...