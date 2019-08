The clock is ticking down as clubs race around to improve their squad before the transfer window shuts.

The switch in date, with it closing early in August means clubs need to be more effective and efficient in the market. Leeds got off to a fantastic start with an easy win at Bristol City. But what is Marcelo Bielsa's priority going into the final 24 hours of the summer window? Click and scroll through to find out and see what their league rivals also require.

Following the loss of Keiffer Moore to Wigan for 4m, a new striker would strengthen the squad.

With Jota and Che Adams leaving in the summer, some more inspiration in the final third to provide a spark would be welcomed. Whether that be striker or attacking midfielder.

A new goalkeeper would allow youngster Andrew Fisher to go out on loan to L1 or L2 club to gain valuable experience.

After losing Neal Mapauy in big-money move the Bees are in need of a striker. Been linked with Charlton's Lyle Taylor.

Where to start? Lee Johnson says he needs five new players in. A centre-half to replace Adam Webster and a striker are a must while right back and midfield are also areas of concern.

Since a move for the brilliantly-named Le Havre striker Alimami Glory broke down they need options in the forward areas with a loan most likely.

Anfernee Dijksteel has left to join Middlesbrough meaning a right-back is required. In addition, if Lyle Taylor leaves another striker will need to arrive.

What more do you want after signing Wayne Rooney? Well, Philip Cocu is still in the market for others, namely a forward. Andre Ayew has been linked.

Midfielder Harry Arter joined on loan this week but defensive reinforcements are still needed.