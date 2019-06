The bookies have weighed in on who they think the Whites could sign before the deadline on August 8 - with some interesting names in the mix. Scroll down and click through to see who Marcelo Bielsa is being backed to sign...

1. Nick Pope (Burnley) Pope has dropped down the pecking order at Burnley and with Leeds reportedly on the look-out for a new goalkeeper, odds of 20/1 says the Whites could sign him.

2. Daniel James (Swansea City) The winger is reportedly set to join Manchester United this summer but the bookies are still offering odds of 4/1.

3. Mason Mount (Chelsea) Mount caught the eye at Derby this season on loan from Chelsea - but will Leeds hand him another chance to light up the second-tier again? Odds: 14/1

4. Jack Butland (Stoke City) Anyone for a Butland return? His reported price-tag and Premier League interest places the deal into immediate doubt, though the bookies are offering odds of 25/1.

