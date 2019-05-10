'The most hostility is from Leeds' - Gary Neville gives verdict on Manchester United's enduring rivalry with the Whites

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has said he never really disliked Leeds United, but has claimed the club's fans were more hostile than any other towards his team.

The two clubs have a history of fierce rivalry, and have met over 109 times in a fixture always guaranteed to entertain.

Since Leeds were relegated from the English top tier back in 2004, the club's have met on just two occasions, with both sides pulling off famous wins at the grounds of their rivals.

In a Q&A session with Super 6, Neville, who played 17 matches against the Whites during his career, was pressed on whether he disliked Leeds, and said: "It's very difficult to dislike a club you haven't been competing with for 15-20 years.

"It's like (Manchester) City when we were playing at United - you didn't really dislike them that much...they were never going to be challenging you. It's been like that with Leeds."

The former England international continued: "There was a point where they (Leeds) were really successful, and were almost winning league titles; that's when it got heated, particularly when Eric Cantona left them.

"I always say that Liverpool is the biggest rivalry we have, but the most hostility is from Leeds."

Leeds will be desperate to fight their way back into the Premier League through the play-offs, and face Derby County in the semi-final first leg at Pride Park on Saturday evening.

The prospect of two Leeds vs Manchester United games next season is an enticing one, and supporters from both clubs will no doubt relish the opportunity to get one over on their adversary.