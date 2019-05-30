The major football rule changes that will be introduced in 2019/20 - how will they effect Leeds United?

Summer is a time of change for domestic football across the world. The transfer window opens, players jet off for a well-earned rest and fans take stock after a long, hard gruelling campaign for their teams.

This summer, though, will see a number of rules introduced and amended by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), the self-described "guardian of the laws of the game."

The new rules come into play on June 1, though competitions which started before that date can opt to keep the old laws in play until their conclusion.

So... which key rules have been altered? Let's take a closer look.

Accidental handball

From next season, any goal scored with the arm - accidental or deliberate - will not count. Similarly if an advantage is gained in the build-up to any attack by the use of an arm, a free-kick will be given.

Crucially, this does not apply to defenders inside their own box, meaning incidents will still be left to the interpretation of the match officials over accidental or deliberate use.

Remember Kemar Roofe's controversial goal against Nottingham Forest last November? That would have be chalked off regardless of whether it was an accidental or deliberate handball if spotted by the referee.

Penalties

Goalkeepers, as things stand, are supposed to remain on their line during a penalty kick.

This rule, though, has been altered so that now they must have one boot on the line when the ball is struck. Whether this will be enforced correctly remains to be seen.

Keepers will not be allowed to touch the frame of the goal (i.e making the crossbar shake) and are also forbidden from 'feigning movement one way' in an attempt to bluff the taker.

Goal-kicks

This one may help Bielsa-ball...

From next season, players will be allowed to receive goal-kicks from inside the penalty area. The old rule stated that the ball couldn't be touched by a team-mate until the ball had left the box but this one makes a lot of sense.

Opposition players, though, still won't be permitted to enter the penalty area until the ball is 'live' (touched by a second player).

Substitutions

Perhaps the most intriguing new rule.

In a bid to stop time-wasting, players will now be permitted to leave the pitch at the nearest point when being substituted. This is instead of making the long walk across the field of play talking up vital seconds, normally in the closing stages of a game.

Drop balls

Are a thing of the past...

Instead of a drop-ball situation going forward, referees will now give the ball back to the team who last had possession before play was halted. Whether they will return the ball to the opposition if the situation dictates is entirely up to them, as the referees cannot enforce this.

Defensive wall

Another interesting one.

If there are more than three defensive players in a wall at any free-kick - so, more often than not, any time a shot at goal will be struck - no opposition players will be permitted to join in.

The attacking side must remain at least one yard away from the wall, meaning an end to any pushing and shoving when the free-kick is taken between the two teams.

Coin toss

Instead of just picking ends, the winning captain of the coin toss will now also be permitted to choose whether to kick-off or not.

Coaches booked (EFL already use this)

As we have seen over the course of the Championship campaign, head coaches and their staff can now be cautioned with yellow and red cards if their behaviour deems it.

The EFL put this rule into play at the start of the 2018-19 campaign, but this will now be used across the game.