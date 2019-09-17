The latest Kop classic? Leeds United podcast's reworking of Agadoo captures imagination of Whites fans

It might not become a Kop classic, but a Leeds United podcast's reworking of 1984 Black Lace hit Agadoo has captured the imagination of Whites fans.

'Ayling 2-2-2' by Leeds That, a monthly podcast, is the latest musical offering from a fanbase that produced such hits as the Bielsa Rhapsody and Oh You Gjanni Alioski - a version of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang dedicated to Leeds' North Macedonian cult hero.

Leeds That have managed to crowbar the names of the first team squad into their cover of Agadoo, calling it 'the late summer jam you didn't know you needed.'

The timing of its release last night on Twitter, where it has gathered more than 46,000 views so far, was fitting, coinciding with kick-off at Elland Road in the Under 23s game that saw Luke Ayling make his comeback from injury.

Ayling came off the bench at half-time against Watford and scored in the 6-0 rout.

Leeds are likely to ease the right-back into their first team plans again, giving Whites plenty of time to memorise the lyrics to the latest Leeds United hit.