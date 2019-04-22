The key stats that shape the story of Brentford v Leeds United

Have your say

Leeds United travel to Brentford on Easter Monday in the Championship - but what are the key stats ahead of kick-off at Griffin Park?

Here are some of the stats that shape the fixture:

Leeds have lost back-to-back Championship fixtures just once this season - seven wins, two draws and one defeat have followed 10 of United's losses this season.

United fell to their 11th defeat of the campaign against Wigan last time out on Good Friday.

The Latics defeat was the first time Leeds dropped points this season having taken the lead in a match - W20 D0 L1.

Brentford boast the best home record in the Championship outside of the top three (Norwich, Sheffield United and Leeds) - W12 D4 L5.

Thomas Frank's team have won nine of their past 12 home games in all competitions.

Brentford are unbeaten in their past nine home matches against Leeds in all competitions - the Whites last defeated the Bees away from home in August, 1950.

Leeds have lost nine of their past 10 league matches on Easter Monday.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have the second best away record in the division behind league leaders Norwich City - W11 D8 L2.