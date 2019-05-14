The key Championship play-off stats that will give Leeds United fans Elland Road hope

Leeds United welcome Derby County to Elland Road on Wednesday evening in the return leg of the clubs' play-off semi-final clash.

United hold a slender advantage over the Rams after their 1-0 victory at Pride Park on Saturday evening.

Kemar Roofe's 55th-minute strike was enough to separate the two teams in Derbyshire as Marcelo Bielsa's men took hold of the tie with a spot at Wembley up for grabs.

But just how vital could that advantage be?

Here are the stats for the second tier semi-finals:

Out of the 17 sides who have won the first leg away from home in the second tier, all 17 teams have gone on to qualify for the final at home.

Comparatively, out of the 25 teams who won the opening fixture at home, 17 of those have gone on to qualify afterwards away.

Overall, 34 teams out of the 42 who have held the advantage heading into the second leg have secured passage through into the play-off final.