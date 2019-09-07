The greatest Leeds United starting XI to represent England - based on numbers of caps
England face Bulgaria in a Euro 2020 qualifier this evening and that got us thinking - what is Leeds United's best Three Lions XI based on international caps?
We've hunted through the history books to see which players represented England the most times whilst at Elland Road and created an all-time starting XI in a 4-4-2 formation. Scroll and click through the players to discover who makes the 11:
1. GK - Nigel Martyn
England caps whilst at Leeds: 20 | Time at Elland Road: 1996-2003.