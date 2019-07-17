The day a Leeds United star swapped penalties for pints

Have your say

He was the Leeds United star who took up a new post only a crowd's roar away from the Elland Road stage he once graced.

Back in 1992 ex-Whites and Welsh international Byron Stevenson kicked off as manager of the newly-refurbished New Inn at Churwell.

Owners Whitbread Sherwood Inns had invested £9000 in transforming the pub.

A talented player, he made 110 appearances for Leeds over a seven year period from 1974 after joining the club as a teenager.

Rising through the youth ranks at the club, it was originally hoped that he would become an eventual replacement for Jack Charlton or Norman Hunter towards the end of the Revie era.

But he struggled to hold onto a regular first team place and remained on the fringes of the squad until leaving Elland road in 1982 for Birmingham as part of a deal that brought Frank Worthington to Elland Road.

He later moved to Bristol Rovers before retiring from football in 1986.

Originally from Llanelli, Wales, he also made 15 international appearances for his country.

He lost a lost a year-long battle to mouth cancer in September 2007.