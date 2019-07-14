The day a bemused couple discovered the 1972 FA Cup final shirt of a Leeds United legend in their loft

It was while investigating a noisy water tank in the loft of his home that Don Roo came across a cardboard box.

He handed it down to his wife Irene and when the couple opened it they discovered it contained several muddy football shirts and a tracksuit.

David Harvey flying through the air after making a save against Arsenal in 1972.

It included an FA Cup final shirt from Leeds United's win against Arsenal in 1972 as well as a Scotland 1974 World Cup jersey and a white Leeds tracksuit all belonging to David Harvey.

The couple from Monk Fryston washed and ironed the items before Mr Roo contacted his neighbour Ron Gray, managing director of Canon UK in Leeds at the time.

Back in 1985 Mr Roo said at the time: "I knew Canon were sponsoring this season so I mentioned it to Ron in the hope that the jerseys could be returned to their rightful owner."

The souvenirs were handed over at the company's Jack Lane premises.

David Harvey said: " I had given them up for lost. I am grateful to have them back as they all have very special memories for me."

Leeds-born Harvey attended Foxwood School and played for Leeds City Boys before leaving school to work in a Stylo shoe factory. He was signed as a professional footballer by Don Revie in February 1965, after having played as an apprentice for two years.

He made 276 appearances in his first spell with the club between 1965 and 1980 and earned 16 caps for Scotland. He was selected as the first-choice keeper for the 1974 World Cup in West Germany.