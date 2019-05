We take you back to Saturday, May 8, 2010, in these photos. It was the day the Whites came from behind to defeat Bristol Rovers and clinch the second automatic promotion spot in League One on a tense and, at times, confusing afternoon at Elland Road. READ MORE: 62 unseen photos from Leeds United's 1989-90 Second Division title winning season

1. Leeds United 2 Bristol Rovers 1 We kick off with our own Phil Hay presenting the player of the year award to Patrick Kisnorbo with Amanda Haysom and George Drake from Jackson Trophies. Mark Bickerdike

2. Leeds United 2 Bristol Rovers 1 The game didn't start well. Max Gradel tangles with Jermaine Beckford in this photo after his sending off. Mark Bickerdike

3. Leeds United 2 Bristol Rovers 1 There was plenty of nailbiting when Darryl Duffy's hooked strike shortly after half-time had put Rovers in front Mark Bickerdike

4. Leeds United 2 Bristol Rovers 1 Jonny Howson equalised with a stunning 20-yard strike minutes after coming off the bench. Mark Bickerdike

