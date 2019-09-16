The 17 photos you'll only understand if you watched Leeds United beat Barnsley

A match-winning substitution proved the difference at Oakwell as Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship.

The faithful were loud and proud as an Eddie Nketiah strike and a penalty, despatched as cool as a cucumber, from Mateusz Klich earned the Whites the three points at Oakwell.



