TEAM NEWS - Wigan Athletic v Leeds United: Whites unchanged with Eddie Nketiah on bench and Jack Clarke missing out

EDDIE NKETIAH is on the Leeds United bench for Saturday's Championship clash at Wigan Athletic with the Whites lining up with the same team that started last Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest.

Marcelo Bielsa revealed in Thursday's pre-match press conference that the plan was for Leeds to be unchanged and United indeed line up with the same XI with new Arsenal loanee striker Nketiah having to settle for a place on the bench with Patrick Bamford again starting upfront.

EFL rules state that teams can only name five loanees in their match day squads and Jack Clarke has been left out with French under-20s goalkeeper Illan Meslier again on the bench.

Leeds United: Casilla, Douglas, White, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Forshaw, Klich, Hernandez, Harrison, Bamford. Subs: Meslier, Alioski, Nketiah, Costa, Berardi, Bogusz, Shackleton.

Wigan Athletic: Marshall; Byrne, Dunkley, Fox, Robinson; Morsy, Williams; Massey, Evans, Jacobs; Moore. Subs: Jones, Kipre, Naismith, Macleod, Lowe, Enobakhare, Lang.

Referee: A Madley.