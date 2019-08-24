TEAM NEWS - Stoke City v Leeds United: Gaetano Berardi replaces injured skipper Liam Cooper while Potters boss makes SIX changes with Jack Butland dropped

LEEDS UNITED captain Liam Cooper misses Saturday's Championship clash at Stoke City with an ankle injury with Gaetano Berardi partnering Ben White at centre back.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa revealed in Friday's pre-match press conference that Cooper and Stuart Dallas were both carrying injuries with Cooper having suffered a kick to his ankle and with Dallas having a muscle problem.

Dallas keeps his place at right back but Cooper has failed to even make the bench with Berardi coming into the side as the one change.

Barry Douglas, Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts also all remain injured but Bielsa hopes Douglas will be back for Tuesday night's repeat clash at home to the Potters in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Jack Clarke also again misses out but the teen winger is another set to feature in the cup tie.

Stoke boss Nathan Jones has made six changes to his side with England international goalkeeper Jack Butland and Wales international Joe Allen among those dropped.

Leeds United: Casilla, Alioski, White, Berardi, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Forshaw, Hernandez, Bamford. Leeds Subs: Meslier, Struijk, Shackleton, McCalmont, Gotts, Costa, Nketiah.

Stoke City: Federici, Edwards, Collins, Carter-Vickers, Lindsay, McClean, Cousins, Clucas, Etebo, Duffy, Gregory. Subs: Butland, Smith, Batth, Allen, Ince, Campbell, Hogan.

Referee: Darren England.