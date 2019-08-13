TEAM NEWS - Salford City v Leeds United: Eddie Nketiah and Helder Costa both make full Whites debuts

EDDIE NKETIAH makes his Leeds United debut by starting Tuesday night's Carabao Cup clash at Salford City.

Fellow new summer recruit Helder Costa also starts as Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa makes seven changes to the side that started Saturday's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Kiko Casilla, Ben White, Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich start once more with Gaetano Berardi, Leif Davis, Gjanni Alioski, Jamie Shackleton and Jack Clarke also brought into the side.

Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison both feature amongst the substitutes along with Stuart Dallas, Robbie Gotts, Mateusz Bogusz, Alfie McCalmont and KamiL Miazek who is the keeper option and not new recruit Illan Meslier.

Leeds United: Casilla, Berardi, White, Davis, Alioski, Shackleton, Phillips, Klich Clarke, Costa, Nketiah. Subs: Miazek, Bamford, Dallas, Harrison, Gotts, McCalmont, Bogusz.