TEAM NEWS: Leeds United v Wigan Athletic: Injured captain Liam Cooper again missing with Whites unchanged

LEEDS United captain Liam Cooper again misses out with injury with the Whites unchanged for Saturday's Championship clash against Wigan Athletic at Elland Road.

Skipper Cooper pulled a glute muscle shortly before the kick-off of last weekend's 1-0 win at home to Sheffield Wedneday with Gaetano Berardi taking his place at centre-back.

Berardi again lines up alongside Pontus Jansson with Cooper not even making the bench despite arriving with the rest of the Whites squad.

United's bench is also unchanged with birthday boy Stuart Dallas among the options for Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa along with top scorer Kemar Roofe.

Leeds team v Wigan: Casilla, Alioski, Berardi, Jansson, Ayling, Phillips, Klich, Roberts, Harrison, Hernandez, Bamford. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Forshaw, Roofe, Dallas, Davis, Shackleton, Clarke.