TEAM NEWS - Leeds United v West Brom: Whites unchanged as Luke Ayling returns to the bench

LUKE AYLING makes the bench but the Leeds United XI is unchanged for Tuesday night's Championship clash at home to leaders West Brom.

Defender Ayling is named amongst the substitutes for the first time this season having undergone ankle surgery in the summer but Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has named the same side that started Saturday's 1-0 loss at Charlton Athletic.

Helder Costa makes his full Whites home league debut with Pablo Hernandez still out with a muscle injury while Jamie Shackleton again starts in centre midfield with Adam Forshaw out with a hip problem.

United's Arsenal loanee and England under-21s striker Eddie Nketiah again has to settle for a place on the bench with Patrick Bamford again playing in the lone striker role.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic has made one change to his side with Hal Robson-Kanu starting for the first time this season. Charlie Austin is on the bench.

Leeds United: Casilla, Dallas, White, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Shackleton, Klich, Costa, Harrison, Bamford. Leeds subs: Miazek, Ayling, Douglas, Berardi, Roberts, Clarke, Nketiah.

West Brom: Johnstone, Ferguson, Ajayi, Bartley, Furlong, Livermore (c), Sawyers, Phillips, Pereira, Diangana, Robson-Kanu. Subs: Bond, O'Shea, Townsend, Edwards, Krovinovic, Zohore, Austin.

Referee: David Coote.