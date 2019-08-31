TEAM NEWS - Leeds United v Swansea City: One change as Liam Cooper returns with Gjanni Alioski edging out Barry Douglas at left back

CAPTAIN LIAM Cooper returns to the side and Gjanni Alioski keeps his place as head coach Marcelo Bielsa makes just one change to his Leeds United league side for Saturday's Championship showdown against Swansea City at Elland Road.

Sipper Cooper missed last weekend's 3-0 win at Stoke City with an ankle problem but the captain returns to the XI to take the place of Gaetano Berardi who lined up next to Ben White at centre-back at Stoke.

Barry Douglas also missed last weekend's win at the Bet365 Stadium as Alioski came in at left back and Alioski keeps his place despite Douglas being back available with the Glaswegian having to settle for a place on the bench.

Summer signings Eddie Nketiah and Helder Costa again have to settle for places on the bench with Patrick Bamford again filling the lone striker role.

On loan Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke also once again fails to make the bench.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper has named the same XI that started last weekend's 3-0 win at home to Birmingham City with Matt Grimes captain against his former loan side.

Leeds United: Casilla, Alioski, White, Cooper (c), Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Forshaw, Hernandez, Bamford. Subs v Swansea City: Meslier, Berardi, Douglas, Shackleton, McCalmont, Costa, Nketiah.

Swansea City: Woodman; Roberts, van der Hoorn, Rodon, Bidwell; Fulton, Grimes (c); Ayew, Dhanda, Celina; Baston. Subs: Nordfeldt, Naughton, Wilmot, Byers, Garrick, Routledge, Surridge.

Referee: Darren Bond.