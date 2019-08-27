TEAM NEWS - Leeds United v Stoke City: Eight changes with Alfie McCalmont and Mateusz Bogusz handed full debuts

MATEUSZ BOGUSZ and Alfie McCalmont make their full debuts for Leeds United in Tuesday night's second round Carabao Cup clash against Stoke City at Elland Road.

Midfielders Bogusz and McCalmont come into the team as one of eight changes made by Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa to the side that started Saturday's 3-0 win at the Potters in the Championship.

Goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, defender Gaetano Berardi and Kalvin Phillips are the only three players to start again as Barry Douglas, Leif Davis, Jamie Shackleton, Jack Clarke, Helder Costa and Eddie Nketiah all come into the side along with Bogusz and McCalmont.

Summer signings Nketiah, Costa and also Davis are starting for the first time for Leeds at Elland Road.

Skipper Liam Cooper misses out altogether along with Pablo Hernandez, Mateusz Klich and Stuart Dallas plus injured duo Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts.

Stoke boss Nathan Jones has made nine changes to his side with England international goalkeeper Jack Butland back in goal and Tom Ince also back in the side.

Leeds United: Casilla, Douglas, Berardi, Davis, Shackleton, Phillips, McCalmont, Clarke, Bogusz, Costa, Nketiah. Subs: Miazek, White, Gotts, Forshaw, Alioski, Harrison, Bamford.

Stoke City: Butland, Smith, Ward, Carter-Vickers, Batth, Martins Indi, Woods, Clucas, Ince, Campbell, Vokes. Subs: Davies, Etebo, Hogan, Verlinden, Cousins, Duffy, Collins.

Referee: Oliver Langford.