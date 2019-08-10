TEAM NEWS - Leeds United v Nottingham Forest: Eddie Nketiah must wait but Illan Meslier on bench as Marcelo Bielsa names unchanged side

HEAD COACH Marcelo Bielsa has named an unchanged Leeds United side for Saturday lunch-time's Championship clash against Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.

New goalkeeper loanee Illan Meslier comes into the 18 on the bench in the place of Kamil Miazek while the fit again Jamie Shackleton and back from suspension Gaetano Berardi are also among the substitutes as Leif Davis and Robbie Gotts miss out.

There is no place on the bench for new Arsenal loanee striker Eddie Nketiah who like Meslier joined the club on transfer deadline day.

Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi has also named an unchanged side with the same XI that started last weekend's 2-1 loss at home to West Brom.

Leeds United: Casilla, Douglas, Cooper, White, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Forshaw, Hernandez, Harrison, Bamford. Leeds subs: Meslier, Berardi, Alioski, Shackleton, Bogusz, Costa, Clarke.

Nottingham Forest: Muric, Cash, Worrall, Dawson, Robinson, Watson, Semedo, Silva, Adomah, Lolley, Grabban. Subs: Samba, Ribeiro, Figueiredo, Mir, Jenkinson, Ameobi, Sow.

Referee: Robert Jones.