TEAM NEWS - Leeds United v Derby County: Whites unchanged as Gjanni Alioski reaches milestone

LEEDS United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has named an unchanged XI and bench for Saturday lunch-time's Championship clash against Derby County at Elland Road.

Jamie Shackleton again starts in centre midfield with Adam Forshaw still missing with a hip problem while Helder Costa and Eddie Nketiah again have to settle for being amongst the substitutes with Patrick Bamford again leading the line and Jack Harrison and Pablo Hernandez starting out wide.

Tyler Roberts is again on the bench after recovering from a knee injury with Barry Douglas, Gaetano Berardi, Robbie Gotts and Illan Meslier also on the bench.

In starting at left back, Gjanni Alioski makes his 100th appearance for the Whites.

Rams boss Phillip Cocu has made just the one change to his side and an enforced one with Florian Jozefzoon in for the suspended Tom Lawrence

Leeds United: Casilla, Alioski, White, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Shackleton, Hernandez, Harrison, Klich, Bamford. Subs: Meslier, Berardi, Douglas, Gotts, Roberts, Costa, Nketiah.

Derby County: Roos, Lowe, Clarke, Keogh, Malone, Huddlestone, Bielik, Holmes, Waghorn, Jozefzoon, Marriott. Subs: Paterson, Dowell, Hamer, Martin, Davies, Knight, Buchanan.

Referee: Oliver Langford.