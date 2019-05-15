TEAM NEWS: Leeds United v Derby County - Gaetano Berardi keeps place in starting XI with Pontus Jansson returning to bench

GAETANO BERARDI keeps his place at centre-back with Pontus Jansson back from injury but only on the bench for Leeds United's Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Derby County at Elland Road (kick-off 7.45pm).

Swedish centre-back Jansson was forced to miss Saturday's first leg at Pride Park with an ankle problem with Berardi taking his place at the heart of the defence but Jansson resumed training this week.

Berardi, though, keeps his place next to captain Liam Cooper at centre-back with Jansson sitting on the bench.

With top scorer Kemar Roofe missing with a calf injury, Patrick Bamford returns from his two-match suspension to play the lone striker role while 19-year-old midfielder Jamie Shackleton also starts having come off the bench to replace the injured Adam Forshaw in Saturday's first leg at Pride Park.

Forshaw is still missing with his hamstring injury, joining Tyler Roberts, Gjanni Alioski, Barry Douglas and Leif Davis on the sidelines as well as Roofe.

Rams boss Frank Lampard has made just the one change to his side with Mason Bennett starting up front in place of David Nugent who is now out injured along with striker Martyn Waghorn who again misses out altogether. Ashley Cole also makes the bench.

Leeds hold a 1-0 advantage after the first leg with the Whites needing to avoid defeat to book their place in the Championship play-off final against Aston Villa at Wembley on Bank Holiday Monday, May 27.

Leeds United: Casilla, Dallas, Cooper, Berardi, Ayling, Phillips, Klich, Shackleton, Harrison, Hernandez, Bamford. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Brown, Jansson, Clarke, Struijk, Gotts, Bogusz.

Derby County: Roos, Bogle, Keogh, Tomori, Malone, Johnson, Holmes, Mount, Wilson, Lawrence, Bennett. Subs: Carson, Cole, Evans, Huddlestone, Knight, Jozefzoon, Marriott.