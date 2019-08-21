TEAM NEWS - Leeds United v Brentford: Injury doubt Liam Cooper starts but Gjanni Alioski replaces Barry Douglas at left back

GJANNI ALIOSKI replaces the injured Barry Douglas at left back for the only change to the Leeds United line up for Wednesday evening's Championship hosting of Brentford.

Douglas, skipper Liam Cooper and Alioski were all described as injury doubts by Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa but only Douglas misses out with Alioski coming into the side and Cooper again starting next to Ben White at the heart of the Whites defence.

Pontus Jansson also starts for Brentford on his return to Elland Road.

Leeds United: Casilla, Alioski, White, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Forshaw, Hernandez, Bamford. Subs: Meslier, Berardi, Shackleton, McCalmont, Bogusz, Costa, Nketiah.

Brentford: Raya; Pinnock, Jansson, Jeanvier; Dalsgaard, Jensen, Norgaard, Henry; Sergi Canós, Mbeumo, Watkins. Subs: Daniels, Thompson, Benrahma, Dasilva, Forss, Marcondes, Racic.

Referee: Andy Davies.