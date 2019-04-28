TEAM NEWS: Leeds United v Aston Villa: Kalvin Phillips recalled as Mateusz Bogusz and Izzy Brown also make the bench

KALVIN PHILLIPS replaces Tyler Roberts in the Leeds United starting line up with Mateusz Bogusz and Izzy Brown also on the Whites bench for Sunday's high noon showdown against Championship visitors Aston Villa at Elland Road.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has made two changes to his XI with with Stuart Dallas also coming in for the injured Gjanni Alioski at left back.

Alioski will miss the remainder of the season having undergone surgery on a knee injury and the versatile Northern Ireland international Dallas comes in at left back.

Top scorer Kemar Roofe is also absent with a hip problem and the absence of Roofe and Alioski has led to a places on the bench for 17-year-old Polish under-19s international attacking midfielder Bogusz and Chelsea loanee attacking midfielder Brown.

Brown gets his first place on the bench since Reading away last month with Brown sat alongside Roberts who drops out of the XI as Phillips is recalled.

Adam Forshaw and Mateusz Klich again start in midfield with Klich looking likely to play the no 10 role.

Barry Douglas and Leif Davis are also injured for Leeds while Villa's 25-goal top scorer Tammy Abraham misses the contest with a shoulder injury.

Jonathan Kodjia again starts upfront for Villa but boss Dean Smith has made three changes to his side with Andre Green, Conor Hourihane and Axel Tuanzebe coming in for Albert Adomah, Glenn Whelan and Mile Jedinak.

Fifth-placed Villa arrive on the back of a club-record ten straight wins with United's automatic promotion hopes already over bar a goal difference miracle.

Leeds need another two points from their final two games to seal a third-placed finish and a likely play-offs semi final against Derby County or Middlesbrough with Villa or West Brom likely to be in wait in the final.

Leeds United: Casilla, Dallas, Cooper, Jansson, Ayling, Phillips, Klich, Forshaw, Harrison, Hernandez, Bamford. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Roberts, Berardi, Brown, Shackleton, Clarke, Bogusz.

Aston Villa: Steer, Elmohamady, Tuanzebe, Mings, Taylor, Hourihane, McGinn, Grealish, Green, El Ghazi, Kodjia. Subs: Lansbury, Hutton, Whelan, Jedinak, Bjarnason, Adomah, Sarkic.

Referee: Stuart Attwell.