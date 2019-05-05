TEAM NEWS: Ipswich Town v Leeds United: Kemar Roofe back upfront as only change with Stuart Dallas shaking off knee injury

TOP goalscorer Kemar Roofe replaces the suspended Patrick Bamford for the only change to Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United side for Sunday's Championship finale at Ipswich Town.

Roofe comes straight back into the side following his recent absence with a hip injury with the striker taking the place of Bamford who begins a two-game ban for the successful deception of a match official in last weekend's 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa.

The inclusion of Roofe is the only change with Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas shaking off a bruised knee to keep his place at left back with Gaetano Bearrdi staying on the bench.

With Tyler Roberts missing with an ankle injury and dropping off the bench, there are places among the substitutes for Ryan Edmondson and Robbie Gotts who join Mateusz Bogusz, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jamie Shackleton, Jack Clarke and Berardi on a young bench.

There is no place for Izzy Brown and Leeds know a point will guarantee a third-placed finish, however fourth-placed West Brom fare at sixth-placed Derby County.

A third-placed finish would mean a two-legged play-offs semi final against either Derby, Middlesbrough or Bristol City who are all scrapping it for sixth.

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert has made four changes to his side with Bartosz Bialkowski, Trevoh Chalobah, Andre Dozzell and Collin Quaner all coming in.

Dean Gerken, Teddy Bishop, Kayden Jackson and Will Keane drop out.

Leeds United: Casilla, Dallas, Cooper, Jansson, Ayling, Phillips, Klich, Forshaw, Harrison, Hernandez, Roofe. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Berardi, Edmondson, Shackleton, Clarke, Gotts, Bogusz.

Ipswich Town: Bialkowski, Bree, Chambers, Nsiala, Kenlock, Skuse, Chalobah, Downes, Dozzell, Judge, Quaner. Subs: Gerken, Jackson, Harrison, Elder, Emmanuel, El Mizouni, K Brown.

Referee: Gavin Ward.