TEAM NEWS - Charlton Athletic v Leeds United: One change as Jamie Shackleton keeps place and Helder Costa makes full Whites league debut

PORTUGUESE winger Helder Costa makes his full Leeds United league debut in Saturday afternoon's Championship clash at Charlton Athletic as Marcelo Bielsa makes one change with Jamie Shackleton again starting in midfield.

Following eight league outings from the bench, summer marquee signing from Wolves Costa starts in place of Pablo Hernandez who is missing with a muscle injury.

Adam Forshaw is also back available after a hip injury but 19-year-old midfielder Shackleton again starts in centre midfield with Forshaw back on the bench which also includes a place for the recently rarely featured Tottenham Hotspur loanee Jack Clarke.

Arsenal's England under-21s striker and Whites loanee Eddie Nketiah again also has to settle for a place amongst the substitutes with Patrick Bamford again selected in the lone striker role.

Addicks boss Lee Bowyer has made two changes to his side with £200,000 summer recruit from Leyton Orient Macauley Bonne making his first Championship start in place of the injured Tomer Hemed.

Charlton were already without top-scorer Lyle Taylor with knee ligament damage.

Chris Solly also returns to the side at right back as Deji Oshilaja moves to the bench which also features former Whites captain Jason Pearce.

Leeds United: Casilla, Dallas, Alioski, White, Cooper, Phillips, Shackleton, Klich, Costa, Harrison, Bamford. Subs: Miazek, Berardi, Douglas, Forshaw, Roberts, Clarke, Nkteiah.

Charlton: Phillips, Solly, Lockyer, Sarr, Purrington, Pratley, Cullen, Gallagher, Williams, Leko, Bonne. Subs: Amos, Oshilaja, Pearce, Field, Aneke, Oztumer, Forster-Caskey.

Referee: John Brooks.