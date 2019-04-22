TEAM NEWS: Brentford v Leeds United: Captain Liam Cooper returns but Kalvin Phillips benched as Adam Forshaw starts

CAPTAIN Liam Cooper returns to the side but Kalvin Phillips drops to the bench along with Gaetano Bearrdi as head coach Marcelo Bielsa makes two changes to his side for Monday tea time's Championship clash at Brentford.

Skipper Cooper returns to the side after missing the last two games with a pulled glute muscle while Forshaw has been given the nod over Phillips in centre midfield.

Phillips - named in the Championship team of the year - was taken off for Forshaw at the half-time interval of Good Friday's 2-1 loss at home to Wigan Athletic with top scorer Kemar Roofe also replacing Tyler Roberts at the break.

But Roberts keeps his place with Roofe still on the bench as Patrick Bamford again starts in the lone striker role.

Leeds United: Casilla, Alioski, Cooper, Jansson, Ayling, Forshaw, Klich, Roberts, Harrison, Hernandez, Bamford. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Phillips, Roofe, Dallas, Berardi, Shackleton, Clarke.

Brentford: Daniels, Odubajo, Henry, Canos, Maupay, Watkins, Mokotjo, Sawyers, Jeanvier, Konsa, Bech Sorensen. Subs: Gunnarsson, Dasila, Marcondes, Ogbene, Racic, Forss, Oksanen.

Referee: Keith Stroud.