TEAM NEWS - Barnsley v Leeds United: Jamie Shackleton replaces injured Adam Forshaw with Tyler Roberts back on the bench

JAMIE SHACKLETON replaces the injured Adam Forshaw as the one change made by Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa for Sunday lunch-time's Championship Yorkshire derby at Barnsley.

Shackleton bags his first league start since lining up in the play-offs semi final second leg at Elland Road at the end of last season with Forshaw missing out altogether with a hip injury.

Forshaw failed a fitness test with his hip problem but the midfielder is expected to be fine for next Saturday's hosting of Derby County.

Tyler Roberts also returns from a five-month absence with a knee problem with the Wales international among the substitutes having played 45 minutes for United's under-23s on Monday.

Arsenal loanee striker Eddie Nketiah and marquee summer signing Helder Costa are still awaiting their first Whites league starts with the duo again on the bench.

Victory at Oakwell would send Leeds back to the top of the Championship on goal difference ahead of Swansea City.

Ex-Leeds players Alex Mowatt, Aapo Halme and Mallik Wilks all start for Daniel Stendel's Tykes while another former White in Clarke Oduor is on the bench.

Barnsley: Williams, Andersen, Brown, Woodrow, Cavare, Thomas, Sibbick, Halme, Mowatt, Wilks. Subs: Walton, Bahre, Chaplin, Green, Oduor, Pinillos, Thiam.

Leeds United: Casilla, Alioski, White, Cooper, Dallas, Phillips, Shackleton, Hernandez, Harrison, Klich, Bamford. Subs: Meslier, Berardi, Douglas, Gotts, Roberts, Costa, Nketiah.

Referee: Keith Stroud.