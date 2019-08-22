Team-mate hails rapid Eddie Nketiah in training and Arsenal style end product at Leeds United

ADAM FORSHAW has hailed the immediate impact of new Leeds United team-mate Eddie Nketiah and two "slick Arsenal type goals" for the Whites.

Leeds beat off competition from around 25 other interested clubs to land England under-21s striker Nketiah on a season long-loan from Arsenal and the forward has already netted twice in just 91 minutes of football.

The 20-year-old made his Whites debut when starting in the lone striker role for the first round Carabao Cup clash at Salford City with Nketiah bagging the first goal of the game in a 3-0 victory when pouncing to convert a precise cross from Helder Costa after Jamie Shackleton's through ball.

In almost carbon copy fashion, Nketiah then netted his first United league goal just four minutes after coming on as a 77th-minute substitute for Pablo Hernandez in Wednesday night's Championship hosting of Brentford to seal a 1-0 victory that put Leeds back on top of the Championship with ten points from four games.

Fellow substitute Costa again supplied the pinpoint low cross from the right with Forshaw drawing comparisons between the Whites and the Gunners and revealing that Nketiah's pace and movement quickly became apparent in training.

"He's sharp. He moves really well, he's young, he's Bambi on his feet and I think you saw that," said Forshaw, asked what Nketiah was like in training.

"He latched on to one early when he came on and he's just a great addition.

"Eddie has scored two similar goals now, I think real Arsenal type goals would you say, slick, passes across the box and he is there to finish it so real striker's finishes.

"He's been really positive.

"He's waiting and obviously he wants to play games.

"Obviously he has come on loan and there's no better to make your mark than to come on and score a goal."

Asked if Whites head coach Bielsa was now left with a selection headache with Costa and Nketiah both excelling, Forshaw said: "I don't know, you'll have to ask him!

"I wish I had Helder's pace anyway, put it that way!

"It's not for me to say but it's nice as a player to know that you have got that quality coming off the bench."