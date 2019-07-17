Tadcaster Albion 1 Leeds United 5 - Ryan Edmondson bags hat-trick as five-star Whites run riot

Ryan Edmondson bagged a hat-trick on Wednesday night as Leeds United secured a 5-1 victory over Tadcaster Albion at the i2i stadium.

The Whites named a strong starting line-up for the pre-season fixture with the majority of those left behind at Thorp Arch - instead making the long trip to Australia - all seeing minutes.

Ben White, Helder Costa, Gjanni Alioski, Jack Clarke and Mateusz Klich all began the evening though while there were notable absences in the form of Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Tyler Roberts, Luke Ayling and Jamie Shackleton.

It was Leeds who started the better of the two sides as they controlled proceedings in the opening exchanges.

Forward Edmondson opened the scoring after just ten minutes with a low shot from inside the box after good work from Clarke down the left.

The winger then turned from provider to goalscorer as he himself got on the scoresheet finishing off a lovely team move with a curling shot into the far corner of the net.

Leeds made it three before the half-time interval as Robbie Gotts linked up with Leif Davis with the former finding the back of the net off the inside of the far post with an inch-perfect shot.

Shortly after the break Albion got themselves on the scoresheet as Davis this time mishit a back pass for trialist goalkeeper Michael Johnstone leaving Jake Day to slot home.

Tadcaster, though, returned the favour after the hour mark as Josh Barnett found Edmondson with his own error who prodded underneath substitute stopper Aaron Burn to bag his second of the night.

The 18-year-old would complete his hat-trick in the closing stages as he bagged United's fifth of the evening as Clarke grabbed another assist from the corner flag.

With ten minutes remaining the floodlights cut out as Albion had seemingly had enough.

United, though, ran out worthy winners on a night that was well worth the much needed minutes for those who hadn't made the trip Down Under.

Leeds United XI: Trialist, Gotts, White, Davis, Alioski (60' Mujica), Jenkins, Klich, Temenuzhkov, Clarke, Costa (60' Struijk), Edmondson. Subs: Rae, Kenneh, Casey.

Tadcaster Albion: Ingham, Barrett, Walters, Healey, Marshall, Milne, Keightley, Mbeka, Day, Stewart, Chimalilo. Subs: Smalling, Burn, Rogerson, Jones, Rollinson, Rose, Mycoe, Hansen.