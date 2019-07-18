Tadcaster Albion 1 Leeds United 5 - player ratings, talking points and standout moments
Leeds United ran out 5-1 winners over Tadcaster Albion on Wednesday evening at the i2i stadium - but what were the key things to pick out?
Here, we rate a few performances, pick out some standout moments and take a look at the key talking points as pre-season rumbles on.
1. Talking point
Following the earlier run out in Australia against Manchester United the rest of the Whites squad were handed minutes at Tadcaster. Costa, White, Klich, Alioski and Clarke all saw much needed action in the rout.
Ben White 7/10. A second run out and another strong showing from the defender. A number of mazy run and crossfield balls got the pulse racing. Looks every bit of the ball-playing centre-back Leeds promised.
Peacock-Farrell, Roberts, Ayling, McCalmont and Shackleton were among those absent in Tadcaster. Knocks and niggles were the reasons given but as pre-season rumbles on minutes will become harder to come by.