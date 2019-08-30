Swansea City's flying start no surprise to Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa

MARCELO BIELSA says Swansea City’s flying start to the new Championship season has come as no surprise ahead of Saturday’s top of the table showdown against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Leeds and Swansea hold a two-point break on the rest of the division heading into this weekend’s games following identical starts of four wins and a draw from their opening five fixtures.

Swansea only finished tenth last season - 18 points behind third-placed United - but Whites head coach Bielsa says the Welsh side are benefiting from a large element of continuity in keeping the baulk of their squad from last term.

Former boss Graham Potter left the Swans back in May to replace Chris Hughton at Brighton but former England youth sides manager Steve Cooper was appointed as head coach on a three year deal in June.

“I am not surprised by their start of the season,” said Bielsa.

“The results they have got have been deserved. They continued having a part of the squad from the previous year and they had the arrival of some players with high level prestige in the competition.

"They are showing a good level. They have a very clear idea of how to play. They are a solid team. They know how to defend and they know how to attack. At the same time, they have good links in their transitions between defence and attack and their transitions between attack and their defence.”

Victory against the Swans would see Leeds open up at least a two-point lead heading into the two-week international break.

United are not back in action until the clash at Barnsley on September 15 but Bielsa says the Swansea fixture has no added extra importance despite being the last game before a two-week rest.

“It doesn’t make any difference about the game before the break,” said Bielsa. “If we don’t have this break we want to win the game in the same conditions to win the game in all conditions. Winning is always positive in any moment.”