Swansea City boss relishing challenge of Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United

Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper says he "can't wait" to test himself against Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa this afternoon.

The Swans make the trip to Elland Road level on points with the Whites at the top of the Championship standings having picked up 13 points from their opening five fixtures.

City appointed Cooper in June following the departure of manager Graham Potter to Premier League outfit Brighton this summer.

The 39-year-old has made an unbeaten start to life in the second tier, and saw his side sweep Cambridge United aside 6-0 in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Cooper is now preparing to test himself against Bielsa's Whites in LS11 and admits it is a challenge he cannot wait to face.

“It's a game to be excited about, it's what it's all about,” said Cooper.

“We love playing at home and the fans getting behind behind us, but equally we're going to look forward to going away to these stadiums and having crowds against us.

“If you can't be excited about this what is there to be excited about?

“But, in and amongst all of that, we need to get the game plan ready, focus on what we're in control of and that is our performance on Saturday.

“The Championship is one of the most unpredictable leagues in world football.

“What I do know is that we'll be ready. I believe in what we do and the focus is always on us. Saturday will be no different.

“I can't wait personally and I know the players are the same.”